Michael Jackson certainly left his mark on the fashion world, and now, his 19-year-old daughter Paris Jackson is rapidly working to leave hers. Her latest move? Landing a gig as one of the celebrity presenters at the upcoming 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards.

Jackson will hand out the award for Accessory Designer of the Year, her latest gig in a whirlwind year for the young scion getting interested about the fashion industry. The teenager made her debut at Paris Fashion Week in January, sitting front row at Givenchy and Dior Homme. She landed a contract with IMG Models just two months later, after gracing the covers of Rolling Stone and CR Fashion Book. By May, she had attended her first Met Gala and was the newest face of Calvin Klein, with a reported seven-figure deal under her fledgling belt. Jackson's appearance as one of the Council of Fashion Designers of America's celebrity presenters come June caps off an already-impressive (and jam-packed) first six months of 2017.

The CFDA awards have always found a way of bringing in fashion-adjacent celebrities to sex up an otherwise pleasant industry evening, and this year Jackson will be joined as a presenter will be Nicole Kidman, who will present Womenswear Designer of the Year; Armie Hammer, the Menswear Designer of the Year; Kerry Washington, the Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent; and Jon Bon Jovi, the Swarovski Award for Positive Change. Also, Karen Elson and Amber Valletta will present the Founder's Award to Pat McGrath; Alek Wek, the International Award to Demna Gvasalia; Michèle Lamy will present the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award to her partner, Rick Owens; and Anna Wintour, Vogue editor in chief and Conde Nast artistic director will present the Fashion Icon award to the late Franca Sozzani.

The 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards will be held June 5 at the Manhattan Center's Hammerstein Ballroom and hosted for the second time by Seth Meyers. (He first hosted in 2012.) The evening will also be broadcast on Facebook Live, which will be hosted by Brad Goreski.

