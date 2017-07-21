It was just a humble suggestion when we pointed out that Charlize Theron would be the perfect candidate to be the first female James Bond, but now even The Tonight Show and Jimmy Fallon is on board.

During Theron's recent appearance on Tonight , Fallon brought up W 's article mentioning that Theron should play the next James Bond , enthusiastically endorsing it. "We are onboard. We are all onboard. This should happen, that should be a thing," he said. And when Fallon asks Theron if she would consider it for real, the actress responded that she would need a sidekick, to which Fallon says, "I will be the Bond girl if you want me to. If this is what's happening, I'll audition."

And what would his character's name be? Fallon came up with "Dickie Galore," of course (though he'll definitely have stiff competition. Theron noted she'd be open for a Bond girl of her own; and Irina Shayk has already previously offered her services. Now comes some rumors that Bond producers are actually interested in Cara Delevingne for a future role in the franchise.

In any case, Fallon joins the ranks of many eager fans dying for the role reversal. The idea got a stamp of approval from Daniel Craig, the current Mr. Bond, as well as Theron's Snow White and the Huntsman costar Chris Hemsworth, who originally backed the idea. Hemsworth told W 's Lynn Hirschberg , "She' embodies every sort of ounce of strength and nobility and dignity and integrity that that character should have."

These things seem to have a way of coming to life in 2017. Recently, when a Twitter user imagined the backstory inspired by a photo of Rihanna and Lupita Nyong'o sitting side by side at a Miu Miu fashion show in 2014, Netflix picked it up for production . One never knows.

Charlize Theron Talks Bond and Atomic Blonde: