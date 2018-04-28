Earlier this week, amid a flurry of perplexing tweets ostensibly penned by Kim Kardashian’s husband Kanye West, model and cookbook writer Chrissy Teigen sent a short tweet to Kardashian: “are we still doing dinner Friday or no lol,” she wrote . “Yes but maybe no phones,” Kardashian replied, accompanied by a handful of relevant emojis.

It turns out, “dinner Friday” was just a bit more of an event than this casual exchange might lead you to believe. On Friday night in Los Angeles, Teigen, along with husband John Legend and guests like Kardashian, West, Jen Atkin, and Kris Jenner, celebrated the impending arrival of her second baby—Teigen is due in June, according to an interview with Ellen DeGeneres earlier this year—with gifts, piano ballads, and a selection of cakes bearing slogans like “A Legend in the Making,” “I Am a Legend,” “Legendary,” and “You’re a Legend” (the latter, with a fondant elephant seated on top). Apparently, “Teigen” doesn’t lend itself quite so well to pun-making.

Teigen and Kardashian documented the occasion on their Instagram stories—in one video Teigen posted Friday night, Legend can be seen plunking away on the piano while West wanders around the living room, apparently taking videos. Kardashian caught Teigen sitting on a Lalanne sheep sculpture—“you art collectors will be mortified,” she narrated in the video—and posted images of the dinner spread—Shake Shack burgers and fries, followed by the cakes—to her own stories.

“A lot going on at the baby shower,” Teigen wrote beside a selfie she tweeted Friday night. (This was something of an understatement: At the shower, Legend and West, who had faced off on Twitter earlier in the week when West posted screen shots of their text conversations, appeared to be putting the whole thing behind them.) Shortly after, she posted, “honestly what’s a baby shower if you don’t faintly hear a passionate discussion about North Korea while opening gifts.” Friday, after all, wasn’t just Teigen’s baby shower—it was also the date of a summit between North and South Korean leaders Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in to discuss nuclear disarmament.

