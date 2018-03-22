Claire Foy Is Making A Very Strong Case For A Bowl Cut

In a far departure from the regal curls and elegant chignons we have become accustomed to seeing onscreen for The Crown 's Claire Foy , off-screen, the British actress actually prefers a more low maintenance vibe. Looking nearly unrecognizable with her latest spring 'do, the actress took a cue from the Marc Jacobs Fall 2018 runway and debuted her own version of the bowl cut. And while Foy's most recent transformation dates only back to late fall, when she showed off an effortlessly romantic pixie cut in November during The Crown 's season 2 premiere, Foy's experimental style proves to be right on point with the signature seasonal makeover.

Spotted in the streets of London, the newly single actress, who recently announced her separation from her husband, seemed to have a completely new aesthetic. With the sides of her head neatly buzzed, Foy wore her edgy pixie cut in messy waves with a full set of bangs skimming just above the brow. The Golden Globe winner paired the rest of her ensemble looking fresh faced with natural skin and a colorful silk neck scarf.

And while this season's most buzz-worthy trends of honey blonde locks and chin grazing bobs have quickly proven to be red carpet staples, as displayed on A-listers like Selena Gomez , Margot Robbie and Jessica Biel , Foy has always stayed true to her own unique beauty style. In the past, the 33-year-old has never been afraid to experiment with new cuts and color, but even this risky hairstyle is a surprising move for Foy herself. But as the red carpet trendsetter she has over the years grown to become, Foy maybe at the forefront of the this season's newest go-to style.