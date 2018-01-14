While Gwyneth Paltrow has officially announced her engagement, her ex-husband Chris Martin is moving on, as well.The lead singer of Coldplay was spotted out on Friday night with his rumored girlfriend Dakota Johnson , who is the star of the Fifty Shades franchise, daughter of Melanie Griffith, granddaughter of Tippi Hedren, and a truly underrated comedic actress.

Speculation has been swirling about the two low key lovebirds for months, sparked when Dakota made an appearance in a Coldplay concert in Argentina in November. They also attended a Nick Cave concert together in Tel Aviv that month. Now they've been spotted—where else?—in Malibu, dining at -- where else? -- Soho House. According to E! News, an eyewitness spotted the couple on January 12 and reported that "they arrived together in Martin's car and left together in the same vehicle. The two spent around two hours enjoying a meal and drinks." In December, the two were spotted together at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris.

Johnson's next film, the final installment of the Fifty Shades trilogy, Fifty Shades Freed hits theaters this Valentine's Day weekend. Paltrow, meanwhile, is happily engaged to producer Brad Falchuk, and she and Martin continue to raise their kids Apple and Moses together. Now, time for a double date?

Related: The New Fifty Shades Freed Trailer Has a Major Plot Twist