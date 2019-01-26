Demi Lovato marked a major milestone on Friday: As she shared on her Instagram Story, she's now six months sober. Lovato marked the occasion with a huge slice of blue-frosted cake decorated with the number six, and a six-month sobriety chip, and shared photos of both with her fans and followers. Alongside the picture of the cake was a note to Lovato from her team that read, "Happy 6 mo we are so fucking proud of you!” Lovato captioned the image with, “Best day ever.”

It’s been a long road for the 26-year-old singer, who was hospitalized for an overdose in July. Though she briefly reappeared on Instagram in November to share a voting booth selfie , it wasn't until December that Lovato addressed her overdose and subsequent renewed commitment to sobriety.

"I love my fans, and hate tabloids. Don’t believe what you read. People will literally make up stuff to sell a story. Sickening,” she tweeted at the time. "If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF. Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it’s no one’s business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME."

Lovato went on to explain that many of the stories circulating about the circumstances of her overdose were blatantly false, and cautioned fans not to believe everything they read. "Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today.. but until I’m ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up shit that you know nothing about. I still need space and time to heal,” Lovato wrote.

“Any 'source' out there that is willing to talk and sell stories to blogs and tabloids about my life isn’t actually a part of my life because most of the shit I see is soooooo inaccurate,” she continued. “So newsflash: your 'sources' are wrong...I would love to set the record straight on all the rumors out there but I literally don’t owe anyone anything so I’m not going to. All my fans need to know is I’m working hard on myself, I’m happy and clean and I’m SO grateful for their support...I’m so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I’m ready. I have my fans to thank for that. I’m so grateful, truly. I love you guys so fucking much."

