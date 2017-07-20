State meetings usually aren't the most glamorous affairs, but earlier this month, the Polish first lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda turned President Donald Trump 's meet-and-greet with her and her husband, Polish president Andrzej Duda, into one of the most memorable burns commemorated in the internet's history when she went in for a handshake with Trump, only to expertly snub him—and all in a can't-miss neon pink suit.

In effect, she was giving Trump a taste of his own medicine: the president is known for a history of bizarre, at times blatantly sexist handshakes, like when he grabbed and sized up the French first lady Brigitte Macron , and then declared her to be both "beautiful" and " in such good shape ," and when he denied the hand of German chancellor Angela Merkel during a photo op at the White House.

Still, the women leaders around the world have found a way to return the favor—including, famously, the President's wife Melania , who swatted her husband's hand away in May when he went to hold hers almost immediately upon landing in Tel Aviv.

It's no surprise, then, that Melania and Kornhauser-Duda's sentiments were even more pronounced earlier this month at the G20 summit , not only after Trump made his comments to Macron, but after Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accord , a drastic decision that immediately drew criticism from the leaders of Germany, Italy, and France. It turns out that in addition to having a secret meeting with the Russian president Vladimir Putin at the summit, Trump also managed to squeeze in another burn at a dinner for the world leaders and their spouses where he was seated next to Akie Abe, the wife of the Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe. (Melania snagged a "very far away" seat next to Putin at the opposite end of the table.)

"She’s a terrific woman, but doesn’t speak English," Trump told the New York Times on Wednesday of Abe. "Like, not 'hello,'" he added of how "hard" it was to sit there for "probably an hour and 45 minutes."

"But I enjoyed the evening with her, and she’s really a lovely woman, and I enjoyed—the whole thing was good," Trump took care to add.

He may change his mind about that now that it seems Abe simply didn't want to talk to the president, given that there's plenty of evidence she can speak English. Abe in fact frequently delivers speeches in English, like when she was the keynote speaker at a global Ford Foundation symposium in 2014.

You can't really blame Abe, though, given that earlier this year, her husband went through a 19-second long odyssey of a handshake with Trump, which also included more than a few hand pats. With nearly two hours ahead of them at the dinner table, who knows what Abe would have been subject to.

