Ellen Page is joining the ranks of Paris Hilton and Alexa Ray Joel as part of the cavalcade of celebrities ringing in the new year with nuptial-related news. The X-Men actress announced her marriage to dancer and choreographer Emma Portner on Instagram with a triptych of photos showing off the couple's wedding bands. "Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife," she captioned her photo set.

While the Instagram wedding announcement might not come as too much of a shock (the couple have been frequently posting about the relationship since last Summer, and even spent the holidays together this winter), not much information about the nuptials or ceremony is out there yet, aside from their respective photo sets on Instagram. Still, the two appear to be a powerful match, with each of them garnering plenty of accolades for their work in the last year. Portner, a dancer from Ottawa, has choreographed music videos for Justin Bieber and performances for his Purpose World Tour, while Page's Viceland series Gaycation —in which she and producing partner Ian Daniel travel to various cities to explore LGBTQ identity across the world—was recently nominated for an Emmy for the second year in a row.

The good news of her marriage to Portner comes after what may have been a rough couple of months for Ellen Page. Last November, she called out director Brett Ratner in a Facebook post accusing him of both sexually harassing her and outing her to the cast and crew of X Men: The Last Stand when she was eighteen years old, and has since been openly committed to speaking up for victims of sexual assault. "I want to see these men have to face what they have done," she wrote in her Facebook post about Ratner, referring of course not only to the director but to Harvey Weinstein and the numerous other men who've been accused of abusing and harassing women in Hollywood and beyond. "I want them to not have power anymore. I want them to sit and think about who they are without their lawyers, their millions, their fancy cars, houses upon houses, their 'playboy' status and swagger." Page has also joined the growing list of women in Hollywood who are circulating the "Time's Up" anti-harassment plan of action by posting a link to the solidarity letter on her Instagram on January 1.

Loading View on Instagram