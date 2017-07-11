It's understandable to think that Emma Stone 's 2017 peaked with her Best Actress win at the Academy Awards in February. Understandable, sure — but ultimately incorrect.

In fact, Stone's life has only seemingly improved since her Oscars victory . Case in point: photographic proof surfaced this week that the La La Land actress is living what can only be described as her best life while visiting California's dreamy Napa Valley with a group of friends over the weekend. In photos posted to Instagram by some of the four pals with whom she traveled to wine country, Stone and company pose with parasols, grapevines and, of course, glasses of red wine as they explore the grounds of the Kunde Family Winery in Kenwood (which boasts an extremely respectable 4.5-star rating on Yelp).

One of the posts by Stone's friend Martha MacIsaac reveals that the group took a break from gallivanting around the idyllic vineyard in order to dine at French Laundry, celebrity chef Thomas Keller's Michelin-starred Napa restaurant. At French Laundry — widely known as one of the most expensive restaurants in the U.S. — they met Keller himself and dined on his legendary ever-changing nine-course tasting menu, much of which is included in MacIsaac's multi-picture social media post.

Despite being in sunny wine country, Stone, 28, has still managed to make headlines this week for comments she previously made about the gender pay gap in an interview with Out magazine . "In my career so far, I've needed my male co-stars to take a pay cut so that I may have parity with them. And that's something they do for me because they feel it's what's right and fair," she told Billie Jean King — who Stone portrays in the upcoming film Battle of the Sexes about King's iconic 1973 tennis match against Bobby Riggs. Stone added, "Our getting equal pay is going to require people to selflessly say, 'That's what's fair.'"

Pour one out at that winery for the gender pay gap, Emma.