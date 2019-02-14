Despite the fact that Meghan Markle has more than lived up to her expectations as an exemplary Duchess, she has been the subject of non-stop drama and negative headlines since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry . Much of this stems from her dad Thomas Markle's side of the family, which has been capitalizing on their last name and using the tabloids to communicate with each other. The latest, though, crossed over into more than family drama when the royal's half-sister Samantha Markle dragged George Clooney into her crossfire.

After Clooney publicly defended the former actress, saying that "she's a woman who is seven months pregnant and she has been pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that Diana was," Samantha Markle called him out in a tirade . “Hey Looney Clooney!," she wrote on Twitter, "Your lawyer wife should have taught you not to make statements without facts.” She then tried to use Clooney's own relationship with his family against him, tweeting, “I doubt #GeorgeClooney would ghost his mother for no legitimate reason. Be quite Georgie.”

Meanwhile, TMZ reports that while Thomas Markle hasn't spoken out about the situation directly, he's also upset by Clooney's comments.

It's worth noting that Clooney didn't take aim at Samantha Markle or her family members. He simply criticized the media's handling of the situation, saying, "We've seen how that ends. I can't tell you how frustrating that is, just seeing them broadcast a letter from a daughter to a father. She's getting a raw deal there, and I think it's irresponsible, and I'm surprised by that."

While the Clooneys and Prince Harry and Markle aren't the type to open up about their relationship, the two couples have reportedly grown close over the past couple of years. Not only did they attend the royal wedding last May, Amal Clooney was allegedly helping Markle transition into life in the UK. They've also invited Harry and Markle into their home in Italy. “The Clooneys had personally invited Meghan and Harry to their home at the beginning of the summer with an open invitation,” a source noted in August. “George and Amal were so happy to host Meghan and Harry. Harry and George have a special bond and friendship.” Considering how much family dram she has been subjected to, Markle deserves even more friendships like the one she has with the Clooneys.

