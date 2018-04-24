Gigi Hadid 's 23rd birthday wasn't just a party on social media ; the celebration was even more over-the-top in real life. On Monday, the Taurus supermodel held her bash at the Brooklyn Heights Social Club at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge. For her special day , Hadid busted out the Atelier Versace dress, the custom Snapchat/Instagram filters, and, of course, a guest list filled with supermodels, including Cara Delevingne, Lily Aldridge, Martha Hunt and Hailey Baldwin.

Hadid paired her gold, embellished Versace mini dress with transparent heels covered in coordinating gold embellishments and matching gold eyeshadow. The gold theme appeared to extend beyond the birthday girl, with younger sister Bella matching in gold hoops, a thin gold necklace, and a leopard-print slip embroidered with gold roses. Many of those on the guest list opted to wear gold, as well.

Continuing with the gold theme, per photographic evidence collected by Elle , Hadid received from her younger sister an opulent present wrapped in the shiny metallic, while she cut into a cake in the shape of a gold-and-blue sports jersey emblazoned with the number 23.

Later, the supermodel changed into white sweats studded with gold sequins and a "Gigi" monogram; she showed this off in photo booths and on Snapchat and Instagram, which provided custom filters alerting everyone to the goings-on of "Gigi's Golden Birthday." Even Kendall Jenner, who couldn't make it, joined in from afar. On her Instagram stories, she posted photos of herself and Hadid in matching gold dresses, complete with cute captions declaring how much she missed her BFF. Like Jenner, we wish we could've been there, but we will have to live vicariously through social media instead.