Photographs by Craig McDean. Styled by Edward Enninful. Hair by Orlando Pita for Orlando Pita Play; makeup by Peter Philips for Dior. Manicures by Michelle Saunders for Essie at Forward Artists. Set design by Piers Hanmer.

Where was your first real-life kiss, then? At my house, by my front door. Which kind of sucks, because every time I walk through my front door I think about it. The kiss was a little messy, and I looked at the guy and said, “No, no, you can do better.” That’s not what you’re supposed to say, but I said it anyway.

Where was your first kiss? My first kiss was actually onscreen. I was in a graduate-thesis film called She’s a Fox , and I had to kiss two guys in it. I think I was 12. I was very nervous. One of the guys was shorter than me, and he had to stand on an apple box... Awkward! He told me, “I’m going to pretend I’m kissing my mom!” I was pretty sure that’s not the thing you say before you kiss a girl, so I looked at him and said, “Okay, I’m going to pretend I’m kissing my dog!”

There was plenty to be inspired by after this month's European menswear shows: Dads are chic! Birkenstocks are back! Drake has new music , and it is inspired by Louis Vuitton!

Hailee Steinfeld, however, seems to have a very literal interpretation of the various men's fashion weeks. Yesterday, the actress posted a photo of herself on Instagram in honor of National Sunglasses Day , posing in a doorway somewhere in Montreal, per the geotag, wearing a reflective pair of sunnies. But it was her clothes that drew the most attention; if you look closely—or obsessively study runway shows—you may recognize her ensemble from Julien MacDonald's Spring 2017 collection. His men's Spring 2017 collection, that is.

Yes, Steinfeld is taking that whole 'borrowed from the boys' aesthetic very seriously, it seems. The 20 year-old pieced together pieces from two runway looks—a slouchy sequined tank and baggy pants with many hardware details—to create a look that ultimately looked, well, pretty damn feminine. Of course, the black stilettos and nearly waist-length waves certainly help.

The styling prowess is just another of Steinfeld's professional accomplishments. Just yesterday, the trailer for Pitch Perfect 3 dropped—a film which showcases two of the multi-hypenate's main hustles: acting and singing. What's more, that National Sunglasses Day post came with professional motivation: Steinfeld recently debuted Prive Reaux , a low-priced eyewear company that she co-owns with the likes of Ashley Benson, Jeremy Piven, and Jamie Foxx.

Of course, Steinfeld's fashion mastery must be attributed in some part to her stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. The pair have certainly been on roll recently, also dressing client Lily Collins for her many, many press appearances to promote her two new Netflix projects, Okja and To the Bone —so it may only be a matter of time until we see Collins herself in something straight off the men's runways. May we suggest Thom Browne's half-groom, half-bride ensemble?

Hailee Steinfeld's First Kiss Was On Screen: "Yeah, I Was Nervous!"