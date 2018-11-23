Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber , who are now absolutely, definitely married , had a pretty big Thursday. Not only was it their first Thanksgiving as a married couple, but it also marked Baldwin's 22nd birthday—her "golden birthday," in fact, since she turned 22 on the 22nd. Though Bieber didn't publicly share any photos or sweet messages to his wife in honor of her big day, social media posts from his and Baldwin's family members confirm that the newlyweds did indeed celebrate both very important holidays on Thursday, complete with a Thanksgiving feast that could feed an army, and not one but two birthday cakes for the model.

The day began like any other Thanksgiving. Early on, before any of the festivities had begun, Baldwin's cousin Kahlea Baldwin shared a photo on her Instagram Story of the birthday girl, dancing in place and wearing an acid-wash Canadian tuxedo, using a steamer to ensure their rolled-up cloth napkins were crease-free, because wrinkly napkins have no place in the Bieber-Baldwin household. Later, Baldwin took a break from reposting birthday shout-outs from her friends and family in her Instagram Story to share a quick snap of a table laden with Thanksgiving delicacies, writing simply, "Yesss."

It wasn't until after all that delicious meal had been gobbled up, apparently, that the focus turned from turkey to Baldwin. In a video Bieber's mom, Pattie Mallette, posted on her own Instagram Story, Bieber and Baldwin have a playful conversation—drowned out by Lauv's "I Like Me Better"—before the pop star suddenly reaches out to smash Baldwin's face into the sheet cake he's been balancing precariously in one hand. Fortunately, there were no hard feelings between the two, as evidenced by photos Kahlea shared of a cake-faced Baldwin kissing Bieber and sporting a huge grin while wiping frosting off her face.

After Baldwin had gotten all the cake off her face, Bieber brought out yet another birthday cake, this one covered in lit candles, and sang "Happy Birthday" to Baldwin before holding up the cake for her to make a wish, per another video shared by Mallette. "First married birthday!" another attendee at the party yelled out right as the 22-year-old blew out her candles and gave Bieber a hug and kiss.

Though Bieber, 24, and Baldwin had been rumored to be legally married ever since they were spotted picking up a marriage license in New York City in mid-September, they didn't confirm those reports themselves, however obliquely, until earlier this month. Just last week, Bieber shared a photo on Instagram of him and Baldwin smiling and holding hands, with the caption, "My wife is awesome ." Mere hours later, Baldwin took an even bigger step on the social media platform by changing both her handle and display name to read "Hailey Bieber ." So, yeah, they're married.

