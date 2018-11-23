Thanksgiving may truly be the one holiday where celebrities actually are just like us: They're not taking private jets to exotic beachy locales à la Memorial Day weekend , and they're not being showered with lavish gifts and over-the-top parties like they are on their birthdays and at Christmas. Instead, Oscar winners and supermodels spend the third Thursday of November surrounded by their less glamorous in-laws and extended family, chowing down on plates piled high with turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie.

For proof of Thanksgiving's status as the great equalizer, look no further than the Instagram posts A-listers like Gabrielle Union, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, and the entire Kardashian-Jenner family , among many others, shared during this year's Turkey Day. No matter where in the world each celeb spent the day, the festivities all included at least a handful of friends and family members, a mountain of food, a huge table to gather around, and plenty to be thankful for.

Some celebs were all about the food: Reese Witherspoon shared a photo of her doling out green beans to empty plates, while a massive bowl of mashed potatoes waited patiently nearby, and Mariah Carey documented "the foodies" of her family taking turns stuffing marshmallows in their mouths and placing them on top of the sweet potato casserole. Jennifer Garner reposted in her Instagram Story several photos from fans who'd followed her recipe for marshmallow-topped sweet potato pudding, and also shared a throwback picture of her and a friend in full construction-paper Thanksgiving garb. "Food ready yet?" Amy Schumer captioned a photo of her two dogs, followed by a shot of her friends, family, and husband Chris Fischer sitting down to dinner. Chrissy Teigen, sadly, burned the crumble topping on her pumpkin pie, but judging by the rest of her Instagram Story, her family did not go hungry.

Other stars were especially excited to spend some downtime with their loved ones. Madonna shared a rare photo of all six of her children, writing in her caption, "Happy ThanksGiving from Malawi!" Kourtney Kardashian explained on Instagram that her entire family—including "father of my children" Scott Disick, but minus Khloé Kardashian—had gathered together in one of their houses for a massive pre-Thanksgiving sleepover. Younger sister Kendall Jenner shared several photos and videos from their family's Thanksgiving, including shots of a midday bike ride, a cuddle with Kylie Jenner , and an oven packed with delicious food. Jessica Alba also appeared to be in charge of hosting a huge family gathering, and posted a handful of photos and videos of her "ride or dies."

Quite a few stars were celebrating their newborn babies ' first-ever Thanksgivings. Kylie Jenner, for one, shared several photos of her, Travis Scott, and their 9-month-old daughter Stormi, while her older sister Khloé Kardashian , spending the holiday with Tristan Thompson in Cleveland, shared a cute snap with her own newborn, 7-month-old daughter True. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade looked positively thrilled in their own post to show 2-week-old daughter Kaavia James the wonders of Thanksgiving. Hilary Duff, too, celebrated her 4-week-old daughter Banks's big day with a photo of 6-year-old son Luca holding his little sister. Both Mindy Kaling and Kate Hudson opted for non-baby photos of their babies: Kaling only showed off 11-month-old daughter Katherine's tiny pink Converse-clad feet, and Hudson shared a video of her breast pump in action instead of 7-week-old daughter Rani Rose. Lily Aldridge, meanwhile, has yet to welcome her second child with husband Caleb Followill, but posted a sweet snap of her cradling her bump in front of a Christmas tree.

Nick Jonas flew to Delhi, India, to be with fiancée Priyanka Chopra, who, it seems, brought together her extended family for an elaborate Thanksgiving spread. Bella Hadid was also spending her Turkey Day far from stateside: She uploaded an aerial shot of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. Older sister Gigi Hadid, meanwhile, didn't post any photos from her Thanksgiving celebrations, choosing instead to share her gratitude for all the globe-trotting experiences she's had in the last year.

And finally, what would Thanksgiving be without a minor thirst trap, courtesy of Zac Efron?

