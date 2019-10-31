Heidi Klum's Halloween Costume Livestream Was Performance Art

"He only started at three," a clearly distressed Heidi Klum said of her husband Tom Kaulitz around 4:45 on Thursday, at which point she'd already spent nearly six hours prepping the Halloween costume she plans to wear all night. And yet, Klum wasn't even near finished herself: She still had about two hours' worth of work to be done. "My booty has to be painted," she insisted to three separate, sizable audiences: those surrounding her makeup chair, those pressing up against the window she was facing on 34th Street in New York City, and those tuning into Amazon's "Halloween with Heidi Klum" livestream.

So, what was Klum transforming into in front of the world's very eyes? Even more than six hours, that remains unclear—but it's also besides the point. The process is even more fascinating than the end product—and that's saying something, seeing as in years past, Klum has morphed into everything from the Hindu goddess Kali to Fiona from Shrek to Heidi Klum herself in 50 years.

As for where she gets those ideas, that would be "from my crazy brain up there," Klum told her companions during the livestream. The very same brain, she continued, "that will be exposed today"—and even "possibly glowing." But first, the body: "It looks like a chicken," Klum remarked when when stepping into her new skin, courtesy of a gooey green body suit.

Pinterest Heidi Klum being fitted for her Halloween costume in front of an Amazon store on October 31, 2019 in New York City. Raymond Hall/Getty Images

That "possibly glowing" remark, by the way, is classic Klum: Just as you think you've guessed her costume, she drops a clue that seems to designed to throw you off the scent. A glowing cranium doesn't exactly fit in with either of her followers' most popular theories—an endoskeleton from the Terminator and a White Walker from Game of Thrones. The same goes for the "whole anatomical, weapon-looking spine" that her crew promised was on its way.

Eventually, Klum deigned to sum up her costume in a single word: "electrifying." Alas, that only served to muddle things up further, as there appeared to be nothing remotely electric about her exposed heart and gooey intestines, or her nipple-less green breasts. (Nor, we sincerely hope, that strategically placed metal plate.)

No matter the end result, "electrifying" most definitely sums up Klum's performance. If you're not up to watching the full livestream —your loss; it's an hour truly well spent—watch snippets of Heidi Klum achieve peak Heidi Klum via Instagram, here.

