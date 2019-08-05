Heidi Klum would cross land and sea for husband Tom Kaulitz. The supermodel and television host wed for the second time the Tokio Hotel guitarist in Capri, Italy on Saturday before boarding a luxury yacht to start the honeymoon phase off right. The couple became engaged on Christmas Eve, 2018, and legally married two months later , according to People . But the public tying of the knot was this weekend, in a ceremony the outlet called "lavish" and "star-studded," though there's no word yet on exactly which stars showed up to be...studded. We do know that Klum's family was in attendance. Her parents Erna and Gunther came as well as her four children: Leni, Lou, Henry and Johan. The kids were reportedly in on Kaulitz' surprise proposal, having given their blessing during a trip to Mexico a month before he popped the question.

Klum posted a picture of herself and her husband kissing under a canopy of flowers to Instagram, adorably captioned, "We did it ❣️Mr.&Mrs. Kaulitz," followed by a plethora of red heart emojis.

The couple celebrated aboard the fabled luxury yacht the Christina O, previously owned by Aristotle Onassis during his marriage to Jackie Kennedy Onassis and where they held their reception. The vessel also hosted the wedding celebrations of Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III of Monaco, per People . Other famous stars who have partied on the Christina include Frank Sinatra, Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton, John Wayne, Marilyn Monroe, Marlene Dietrich and Sir Winston Churchill. And the 343-foot-long yacht can be yours (to rent) for only $634,000 per week. Not bad when you consider it's extensive renovations over the past decades include an onboard gym, spa, hot tub and elevator.

The ship launched right on time, we assume. Back in February, Klum said of her wedding plans, "We’re two Germans, it will be very organized and on time. Very, very much on time and very organized." We wish them a long, happy, very on-time life together.

See the happy couple and stunning view in Klum's post below:

