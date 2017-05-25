James Franco, who most recently posed wet and shirtless in support of Hillary Clinton and slapped goo on people in the name of art, now has a new gig: The actor is the new face of Coach's latest cologne, Coach for Men.

Asking, "Why him?" Well, because of Franco's "harmonious dualities" and rugged-yet-refined personality, Coach's creative director Stuart Vevers tells WWD.

"James is the quintessential-cool Coach guy," said Vevers. "He's handsome, there's a bit of danger and he's thoughtful and challenging, energetic and prolific. He represents so many of the references I've used at Coach—references of American style that resonate around the world."

Working with Franco could help the company in its goal to broaden it's consumer appeal, particularly millennials, a strategy made apparent when Coach purchased Kate Spade in earlier in the month for a cool $2.4 billion. Don't forget the brand's deal with Franco's Spring Breakers co-star Selena Gomez, either.

As for Franco, he's equally thrilled about the new appointment. "Creativity is the way I engage with life," Franco said, according to WWD. "It's the way I engage with other people and communicate, and it's really the way I find meaning in life. I enjoyed collaborating with Stuart [Vevers, creative director]. There are a lot of references to Coach tradition in his designs, but with an added spin, and that idea is something I have done in my creative work."

Coach launched its first fragrance, Coach Eau de Parfum, in 2016. Coach for Men will debut this fall.

James Franco Takes W's Screen Test: