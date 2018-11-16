Roughly a week and a half ago, Jared Leto posted a pixelated photo of himself alongside Lana del Rey and Gucci designer Alessandro Michele to his Instagram. After a brief glance, you might almost be forgiven for mixing up Michele and Leto; both are wearing stripes, both have shoulder-length hair, and both have slightly unkempt, very Los Angeles beards. ( GQ described it as “Rick Rubin big ”; the radio station WSVA went with the simple “bushy ”; People called it his “trademark .”)

But no more! For on Thursday, Leto made the ultimate sacrifice for a role: He shaved his beard. He parted with it slowly, lovingly, but parted with it nevertheless. In a video he posted to his Instagram and Twitter Thursday, Leto recorded the process for posterity, depicting the phases of losing his facial hair with great tenderness. The video begins with a couple of still images hinting at what’s to come: a can of shaving cream, a razor. (Does it come as a shock to anyone else that the man doesn’t use a straight razor?) Then, Leto himself, wrapped in a royal-blue robe, walks up to a mirror, picks up an electric razor with a soft “f--k it,” and begins to chip away at the beard.

He tries out a couple different characters on the way to clean-shaven-ness, mugging for the mirror and the camera. But the final destination is this: Morbius, the Living Vampire , a minor villain in the Spider-Man comics and the subject of an upcoming Sony (not Marvel) film. “And so it begins…” Leto captioned the video, adding “#Morbius” and the crying and scissors emojis. He went from hanging out in a graveyard to beginning his transformation into an actual vampire.

Leto went beardless for his turn as the Joker in Suicide Squad, and he’ll presumably have to maintain a fresh face for his reprisal in the standalone Joker film . (There are, of course, no further details on this film available, save for the simple news that it’s happening. ) And Leto has previously threatened to shave his beard: Back in March, with the release of the new 30 Seconds to Mars album America, Leto promised to “chop” if the record reached number one. A bold promise, and one he never fulfilled even though the album earned the top spot on the Billboard Alternative and Rock charts. But never mind that. He’s shaved, now.

