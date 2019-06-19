Keeping Up With the Kardashians is really dragging out the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods drama, using fuel from the cheating scandal to create a two-part finale (Kris Jenner, we applaud you, secure the bag, etc.). On Monday, E! released a trailer in which Khloé Kardashian wept over her now-ex’s infidelity. “I know who he was,” Khloé said to her sister Kylie Jenner. “I never in a million years thought that’s who she [Woods] was.”

And now the network has a new clip to prepare us all for Sunday, which reveals how four of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters—Kylie and Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney—found out about Thompson’s cheating.

The clip shows Kim finding out from her friend Larsa Pippen that Woods and Thompson were together, right as she prepares for her KUWTK confessional interviews—which is also where she was when she found about Tristan’s first cheating scandal.

"I was getting ready for my interviews," Kim narrates. "Literally same thing as the first time, and my friend Larsa called me to explain that a reporter that she knows was about to write a story that Jordyn and Tristan were at his home late-nighter until seven in the morning. They said they were, like, making out, and I immediately didn’t believe it. You know, and I was like, ‘This can’t be true.’ "

The sisters immediately get on the phone together, dissecting all of the available information. "I talked to Jordyn," Khloé says on a call with both Kourtney and Kim. "It’s really weird. She’s not giving me all the information. She was like, ‘He was trying to kiss me,’ and was like, ‘I can’t remember if we did or didn’t.’ I’m like…"

They loop in Kylie, and Khloé continues. "So I spoke to Jordyn,” she says. “She was in between his legs. So she said, ‘I can’t remember if we kissed.’ I said, ‘If you are too nervous to tell me something, you can text me. And she said, ‘Okay, I’ll call you in five minutes.’ She hasn’t called me, and that was like, 20 minutes ago."

As they film, Thompson is on an airplane and unable to comment.

"I mean, I need the fucking whole truth!" Khloé says.

In her viral appearance on Red Table Talk , Woods said that she was surprised when Thompson kissed her, implying that he had not received her consent. “Everyone has their truth and their story, so you just go with it,” she said in an interview with ET yesterday. “Everyone has the right to speak their truth."