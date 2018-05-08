Sure, being a celebrity often comes with a lavish lifestyle and endless gifts, but it doesn't guarantee happiness, as Justin Bieber has taken pains to point out. The pop artist, emo soul, and newly single bachelor has posted a warning of sorts for others peering into his—along with his contemporaries'—feed with FOMO.

"Hey world that glamorous lifestyle you see portrayed by famous people on Instagram," Bieber wrote in a note posted to Instagram, "Don't be fooled [into] thinking their life is better than yours. I can promise you it's not!"

It may be ironic that Bieber, a celebrity with nearly 100 million followers on Instagram, took to that very social media app to point out that what you often see on there is just distorted reality—if based in reality at all . Yet, the message is an honest one, which clearly resonated, as it's currently amassed over a million likes within its first hour.

There's always a delicate balance to strike between acknowledging your privilege while at the same time denouncing it, but Bieber's intentions seem pure. The singer has been candid about his struggles with mental health throughout his career, most notably, last summer when he cancelled the remainder of his Purpose tour. "Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE. I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind, heart and soul to be sustainable," he wrote on Instagram, adding that "I'm grateful for the tours but most of all I am grateful I get to go through this life WITH YOU! Learning and growing hasn't always been easy but knowing I'm not alone has kept me going."

This isn't the first time Bieber has highlighted the downside of fame. Back in 2015, he talked about how alienating it is to lead a public life. "I feel isolated. You're in your hotel room and there are fans all around, paparazzi following you everywhere, and it gets intense," he told NME . "When you can't go anywhere or do anything alone, you get depressed." Talking about his mental health issues, though, is the first step toward coping with them.

