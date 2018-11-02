Do you remember where you were when you first saw the videos allegedly showing Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloé Kardashian in a nightclub? The Kardashian-Jenner sisters definitely do, thanks to the all-seeing and ever-present Keeping Up With the Kardashians camera crew. A sneak peek of the next episode of the reality series, released Friday, shows the fateful moment when Kim Kardashian West , Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner —plus Scott Disick, Kylie's glam team, and the KUWTK producers, of course—all found out about Thompson's apparent infidelity. Though it's an undoubtedly heartbreaking scenario, it's still fascinating to watch the famously scandal-spinning family absorb the news and then, almost immediately, begin to devise a strategy for dealing with the scandal.

It's unclear how, exactly, Khloé's sisters are initially alerted to the news: Kendall, who's driving around with Disick at the time, lets out a gasp and, even more dramatically, lowers her tiny sunglasses as somebody texts her a link to the damning clips. Kim, meanwhile, is taping an interview for KUWTK when she, too, is interrupted by a text. Kylie's text arrives as she's getting her hair and makeup done, and Kourtney's rolls in as she wanders around her cavernous Calabasas abode in a Jaden Smith–designed SYRE hoodie. "Yikes," Kim mutters to herself, before explaining the situation to the assembled KUWTK crew and adding, "Khloé's gonna die."

As Kourtney continues to move absently from room to room, eyes glued to her phone, a disgusted Kendall attempts to convince herself and Disick that it's all "a sick joke." Kylie, with her glam squad still actively styling her hair and applying her makeup, bravely decides to take on the formidable task of looping in Khloé, who, at the time, was at Thompson's home in Cleveland, mere days away from giving birth to daughter True . "No one had the courage to tell Khloé 'cause we knew she was days away from birth. We didn't wanna stress her out, but we knew that it was the right thing to do," Kylie says in an interview of her own. "So, I'm the one that told Khloé. I didn't wanna hurt her feelings, but I felt like she should hear it from one of us, versus on the Internet."

The clip cuts out before showing Khloé's reaction to Kylie's message, but not before Kim ominously predicts that her sister will "go into labor over this." Watch all the drama unfold, below:

Though Khloé has stayed relatively tight-lipped about the entire alleged scandal and the subsequent state of her relationship with Thompson, she did recently respond to a fan on Twitter who predicted that this KUWTK episode would be "insane," and expressed sympathy for Khloé's having to experience it all while cameras were rolling. "Sadly, it will. I signed up to show the good and the bad, right? The bad is very hard to relive but it's life," she wrote.

