Kate Hudson may have announced that she would be welcoming her first daughter with a video of herself and her family popping question mark-laden balloons to reveal pink ones inside, but her parenting style is "genderless." Hudson opened up about how she's raising her third child, and first with musician Danny Fujikawa, and shared that she will be embracing whichever gender Rani Rose eventually identifies with.

“[Having a daughter] doesn’t really change my approach, but there’s definitely a difference,” she told AOL. “I think you just raise your kids individually regardless — like a genderless [approach]. We still don’t know what she’s going to identify as.”

At the moment, though, Hudson says that her four-month old has noticeably more feminine "energy" than her sons, 15-year-old Ryder Robinson and seven-year-old Bingham Hawn Bellamy. “I will say that, right now, she is incredibly feminine in her energy, her sounds and her way,” Hudson said. “It’s very different from the boys, and it’s really fun to actually want to buy kids’ clothes.”

Loading View on Instagram

The actress has talked before about how giving birth to a girl has allowed her to have more fun with kid's clothes. When she and her mother Goldie Hawn recently went on Ellen to tell the hilarious story of Rani Rose's birth — where Hawn almost "fell into" Hudson because she was standing too close to her in the delivery room — she mentioned that she's been awakened to the world of kids' headbands.

Loading View on Instagram

Similarly, Hudson talked about the difference between dressing Ryder and Bingham versus Rani Rose. “With the boys it was just onesies … actually, I did pretty good with the boys,” she said. “But with her it’s a whole other ball game. There’s some stuff that I’m like, ‘I can’t do that to her, because it’s so over-the-top.’ “

As for Hudson's own childhood, she says she (and her brother) appreciated gender fluidity when she was younger. “I was a tomboy in a spinning dress,” she said. “My middle brother [Boston Russell], who is closest to me in age, was basically my sister because I put makeup on him all the time, and I’d dress him up and he loved it.”