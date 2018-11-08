Since her royal wedding in 2011, Kate Middleton has taken on with unfettered grace and elegance the titles of Duchess of Cambridge, Countess of Strathearn, Lady Carrickfergus, and, of course, Queen of Outfit Repeating . The latter was in full effect on Thursday evening, when Kate dug deep into the back of her closet for something to wear to the Tusk Conservation Awards at Banqueting House in London with Prince William , royal patron of the African wildlife conservation charity, who presented several of the awards and gave a speech about the importance of protecting the continent's wildlife, according to People .

For the glamorous night out, Kate wore a gorgeous teal Jenny Packham gown featuring a plunging neckline, a flowing floor-length skirt, a coordinating bejeweled belt, and intricate lace detailing on the scalloped short sleeves and on the back of the bodice. She wore her hair down, in one of her signature bouncy blowouts, and accessorized with a matching satin teal clutch purse and sparkly silver open-toed heels. William, meanwhile, ceded the spotlight to his wife's vibrant gown, opting instead for a classic black tuxedo with a bright red poppy pinned to his lapel, the U.K.'s symbol for honoring fallen military servicemembers.

If Kate's gown looked familiar, that's because it has, indeed, joined the legion of royal rewears. But while most of the duchess's repeats happen fairly quickly—see: the Alexander McQueen coat dress that she wore in July 2015, July 2017, and to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May 2018—she gave this Jenny Packham piece more than six years to fade from our collective memory before bringing it back off the hanger. The last time she donned the dress was in May 2012, when she and William attended a gala at London's Royal Albert Hall ahead of the 2012 Summer Olympics.

For reference: In May 2012, Kate had been a royal for just over a year. She and Will had yet to welcome Prince George , Prince Charlotte, and Prince Louis—and were still several months away from learning they were expecting their firstborn. Harry hadn't met Meghan, nobody had seen The Crown , and Queen Elizabeth was still surrounded by her trusty corgis . Here's what, exactly, that looked like:

