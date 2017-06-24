LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Mario Sorrenti and Kate Moss attend the Kate Moss & Mario Sorrenti launch of the OBSESSED Calvin Klein fragrance at Spencer House on June 22, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by David M Benett/Dave Benett / Getty Images for Calvin Klein, Inc.) *** Local Caption *** Mario Sorrenti; Kate Moss

In 1993, one of the most stylish couples of all time, model Kate Moss and photographer Mario Sorrenti, created one of the most iconic fragrance campaigns of all time for Calvin Klein's Obsession. Nearly 25 years later, not much has changed: Sorrenti and Moss are still two of the most iconic names in their fields, and Calvin Klein is still among the most celebrated brands in the business—in fact, perhaps the only difference is that Moss and Sorrenti are no longer a couple. However, the pair didn't let that stop them from reuniting to team up once again to re-invent the famous images, which they celebrated together in London this week. Back in New York, a couple of alcohol brands—St-Germain and Dom Pérignon—each threw their own delightfully over-the-top soiree, while the fashion contingency headed out East to the Hamptons for the start of summer. Here, a look at all of the parties you may have missed this week.

Pinterest Winnie Harlow and Kate Moss attend Kate Moss the OBSESSED Calvin Klein Fragrance Launch Party. Dominic O'Neill for Calvin Klein

Moss embraced Winnie Harlow at the London party for her new Calvin Klein fragrance.

Pinterest Mario Sorrenti and Brooklyn Beckham celebrate the launch of the OBSESSED Calvin Klein Fragrance Launch. Dave Benett

While Brooklyn Beckham and Sorrenti teamed up—perhaps comparing photography notes ?

Pinterest Lily Kwong Hosts Maison St-Germain Debut in NYC. Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA.com

Lily Kwong transformed the High Line into a floral wonderland at the opening of Maison St. Germain.

Pinterest Bella Hadid attends Heron Preston's Spring 2018 presentation. Kelly Taub/BFA.com

Over in Paris, Bella Hadid arrived at Heron Preston's Spring 2018 presentation in a show-stopping orange ensemble.

Pinterest Amanda Lepore attends Dom Pérignon Presents The Vintage Trinity Launch.

Amanda Lepore came out for Dom Perignon present the Vintage Trinity Launch.

Pinterest Alexi Ashe and Seth Meyers attend Chloe Gosselin's spring 2018 presentation. Hunter Abrams/BFA.com

Seth Meyers and wife Alexi Ashe came out for Chloe Gosselin's spring 2018 presentation.

Pinterest Suki Waterhouse attends the The Bad Batch rooftop screening. John Lamparski

Suki Waterhouse premiered her new film, The Bad Batch , with a rooftop screening.

Pinterest Alison Brie and Dave Franco attend the premiere of Netflix's Glow. Greg Doherty

Alison Brie and Dave Franco made a rare joint public appearance for Brie's new Netflix series, Glow .

Pinterest Ruth Negga attends the premiere Of AMC's Preacher Season 2. Greg Doherty

Ruth Negga returned to the spotlight, stepping out for the season two premiere of Preacher .

Pinterest Olivia Wilde attends the "1984" Broadway Opening Night. Bruce Glikas

Olivia Wilde wore Miu Miu for the opening night of her Broadway play 1984 .

Pinterest Athena Calderone attends the ZIMMERMANN summer dinner.

Out East, Athena Calderone hosted a dinner for Zimmermann at her East Hampton home.

Pinterest Wild Belle performs at the Surf Lodge, presented by Oliver Peoples East Hampton. Madison McGaw/BFA.com

And Oliver Peoples threw a Wild Belle concert at the Surf Lodge.

