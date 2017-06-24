In 1993, one of the most stylish couples of all time, model Kate Moss and photographer Mario Sorrenti, created one of the most iconic fragrance campaigns of all time for Calvin Klein's Obsession. Nearly 25 years later, not much has changed: Sorrenti and Moss are still two of the most iconic names in their fields, and Calvin Klein is still among the most celebrated brands in the business—in fact, perhaps the only difference is that Moss and Sorrenti are no longer a couple. However, the pair didn't let that stop them from reuniting to team up once again to re-invent the famous images, which they celebrated together in London this week. Back in New York, a couple of alcohol brands—St-Germain and Dom Pérignon—each threw their own delightfully over-the-top soiree, while the fashion contingency headed out East to the Hamptons for the start of summer. Here, a look at all of the parties you may have missed this week.
Moss embraced Winnie Harlow at the London party for her new Calvin Klein fragrance.
While Brooklyn Beckham and Sorrenti teamed up—perhaps comparing photography notes?
Lily Kwong transformed the High Line into a floral wonderland at the opening of Maison St. Germain.
Over in Paris, Bella Hadid arrived at Heron Preston's Spring 2018 presentation in a show-stopping orange ensemble.
Amanda Lepore came out for Dom Perignon present the Vintage Trinity Launch.
Seth Meyers and wife Alexi Ashe came out for Chloe Gosselin's spring 2018 presentation.
Suki Waterhouse premiered her new film, The Bad Batch, with a rooftop screening.
Alison Brie and Dave Franco made a rare joint public appearance for Brie's new Netflix series, Glow.
Ruth Negga returned to the spotlight, stepping out for the season two premiere of Preacher.
Olivia Wilde wore Miu Miu for the opening night of her Broadway play 1984.
Out East, Athena Calderone hosted a dinner for Zimmermann at her East Hampton home.
And Oliver Peoples threw a Wild Belle concert at the Surf Lodge.
