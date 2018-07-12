Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons's rumored love affair may be tabloid headline gold—two super hot famous people! A love triangle! An angry ex-girlfriend!—but she apparently wants nothing to do with any of it.

The model has reportedly gone to great lengths to keep her new relationship with the NBA player under wraps. “She’s being very private about her relationship with Ben. Kendall’s really different from her sisters in that sense,” a source close to Jenner told People . “She honestly doesn’t want people talking about who she’s dating and is very protective of her personal life... she hates the attention and it’s been annoying that the drama with Tinashe has come up.”

Tinashe happens to be Simmons's recent (like, very recent) ex-girlfriend, and rumors have been flying since he and Jenner got together that the two relationships may have overlapped—the singer's brother even accused Simmons of such on Twitter. Last week, all three members of the love triangle were reportedly at the same club, and Tinashe claimed that Simmons was texting her despite Kendall being in the same room, which he denied, Elle reports. Simmons and Jenner have also allegedly hired extra security after making claims that Tinashe has been stalking them.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Simmons first sparked romance rumors earlier this summer when they appeared to be cuddling up together on Khloé Kardashian's Instagram Story. Shortly after that, she was spotted allegedly making out with Anwar Hadid , but now it appears that she and Simmons are, at least to some degree, an item.

The couple has been spending time together in L.A., and though they aren't living together (rumors about that have been flying around lately, too), a source told People, "They do seem a bit more serious.”

“Things are definitely heating up though and she’s having a good time with him. She’s excited to spend the summer with Ben."

...In the privacy of her $25,000 a month rental home , that is.