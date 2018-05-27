Right on schedule, Khloé Kardashian’s infant daughter True Thompson is undergoing all the typical Kardashian rites of passage: Her first social media appearance , (probably) her first paparazzi ambush, and now, her first Instagram selfie with Khloé. In a new photo posted to her account Saturday, Khloé appears cradling the six-week-old in her arms, both of them filtered in a golden haze, Khloé with an Instagram-filter frangipani blossom tucked behind her ear. “Mommy’s Little Love,” the caption reads. By Sunday morning, the post had racked up more than three million likes.

Khloé has been offering near-constant status updates on her Instagram stories over the past few days, perhaps as an antidote to all the intrigue surrounding the continued fallout from her boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal . Earlier in the week, she sent a bouquet of ivory roses to sister Kim Kardashian West celebrating the latter’s fourth anniversary with husband Kanye West . A note accompanied the flowers: “Happy anniversary Kimye,” it read. “Love always wins!! Love KoKo and True. ” Notably absent from the well wishes? Tristan Thompson himself, prompting speculation that, though Khloé has been living at her basketball-player boyfriend’s house since giving birth, all might not really be forgiven. (“Khloé wants to get married eventually, but there are no serious wedding talks yet,” an anonymous source told People magazine. “She does talk about a future with Tristan, though.”)

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Then, on Saturday, Khloé sent a love letter by way of Instagram stories to her “real sweetie” colorist, Tracey Cunningham, who flew “all the way” to Cleveland to give Khloé a bit of a root touch-up. (She described them as “horrible.”) Shortly after, she posted a screen grab of a quote that read, “You can be a good person, with a beautiful spirit, and still possess the authority to tell someone: ‘You got me f---ed up.’” Once again, this was widely interpreted as being directed at Thompson, despite its cryptic nature.

So now that True Thompson has made her Instagram selfie debut, the only logical next step is a staged-candid family photo—one we will await before drawing any conclusions about the future of Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian. That's probably more like a three-month-old thing, though. Or maybe it’ll just be resolved next season on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Related: The Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Scandal: A Complete Timeline