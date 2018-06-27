Kim Kardashian's Breakup With Selfies Only Lasted a Week

Just four days after announcing the end of an era, Kim Kardashian has already brought that end of an era to an end. Last week, when a TV host asked the author of a book on selfies to take a selfie, she casually responded, “I don’t take selfies anymore. I don’t really like them anymore,” prompting a wave of shock and even requiems .

There seemed no reason to question whether or not her decision was definitive, given that she went on to say, “I used to spend too much of my time taking selfies. I just would like to live in real time a little more. I don’t mind pictures, but I’m just not on my phone the way I used to be.” Just a week later, though—which for the public was more like four days, seeing as that's when the interview went live—she made a sudden reversal on her apparently not so formal ways. On Tuesday night, she casually Instagrammed not just a photo she’d taken of herself, but one that she’d taken in the mirror—about as classic of a version of a selfie that you can get.

Kneeling on a closet floor, Kardashian also opted for the rather universally go-to flattering selfie pose by angling her body backwards. She also appeared in only a bra and underwear—though to be fair, that doesn't mean very much for someone who's known for getting unapologetically nude and extra . (Earlier this month, when accepting the Council of Fashion Designers of America's first-ever Influencer Award, she took care to note that she was "kind of shocked I’m getting a fashion award when I’m naked most of the time.")

Of course, it doesn't really matter which pose she chose, nor that she just abdicated; she's officially already reclaimed the selfie throne from her former successor . Sorry, Kendall Jenner; at least you had a good run while it lasted.

