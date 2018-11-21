Kim Kardashian Hints At The End of The Kardashian Christmas Card

It's truly the end of an era. The Kardashian-Jenners will not be blessing us with one of their traditionally over the top Christmas cards this year. Kim Kardashian broke the news when a fan suggested that might be the case.

Kardashian didn't wait long to reply when a Twitter user speculated, "I feel like with the drama that happened last year, we may not get a Kardashian Christmas card this year 😫😂 I'll be cool with a West family one tho!" Within an hour, she hopped on Twitter and shared the tweet, writing, "Wow reading my mind."

If that's truly the case then the Christmas season will be missing some of the now-traditional joy brought on by seeing all of the iterations of the family's annual card. Last year was their most buttoned-down yet, with just the women of the family appearing alongside their children (plus Kanye West, who shot a separate card with Kardashian and their then-two children Saint and North). "[Last] year's Christmas card [was] shot really casually," she told James Corden of the 2017 installment. "We're in jeans and t-shirts. Really cute. It's all the kids. It was so hard to pull together. It's women and children... I planned it. We do these group chats everyday and I sent a chat and said, 'You guys, we need memories so let's do a Christmas card'. Every single person wrote me back and said 'okay'. I threw out some dates and shockingly one worked. I got everyone in the same room and it was really crazy."

At the time of her appearance on The Late Late Show , Kardashian also hinted that it might be the final one. "Honestly, I don't know if I'll do it again," she added. When asked why she said, "just the kids."

Back in 2008, a year after the debut of Keeping Up With the Kardashians , Kim blogged about her attachment to the family tradition. “We have a lot of traditions in our family, but I think our family Christmas card tradition is one of my favorites,” she wrote.

Still, Kardashian has been getting into the holiday spirit (even though it's not even Thanksgiving yet). She's been on a retweet spree, sharing fans' tweets about how big the Kardashians go every holiday season.

While their over-the-top decorations are one tradition that won't be going away, is it even Christmas if there isn't a Kardashian card marking the occasion? We'll soon find out.

