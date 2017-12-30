As 2017 slowly wound to a close this month, we were treated each day to a piece of the glorious jigsaw puzzle that was the Kardashian family 2017 Christmas card , a series of pictures of the family released, like an advent calendar, one day at a time on Instagram. And while those Gap ad-esque images live on through photographer Eli Russell Linnetz's account , they've been wiped from Kim Kardashian West's . Why? #Aesthetic, duh. Ever since returning to social media following her temporary withdrawal from public life in the aftermath of being robbed in Paris, Kardashian West has stuck to a social media diet of filtered, curated images and posts. In a word, her Instagram is artsy now, and she wasn't about to let something as trivial as a family photo mess that up.

"Was always the plan," she explained to a worried fan on Twitter, lest anyone think a family feud caused the deletion "I archieved [ sic ] them so my instagram feed vibe is back".

Yes, Instagram archives are a thing, and yes, the vibe is very much back! And because Kim celebrates not just Christmas but all holidays (let's not get political; there are lots of holidays and it's cool, it's fine, please calm down), she replaced the countdown posts with a glamorous shot of herself with her husband Kanye West and their two children, Saint and North.

"Happy Holidays."

Now that her Instagram vibe is all sorted out, Kim can focus on her 2018 resolution: putting her phone down! "My New Year's resolution is to be on my phone less and be more in the moment," she wrote on her website and app, per E! News . Same, Kim. Hard same.

Then again, if Kim isn't on her phone, who will take us on a virtual tour of J. Lo's taco night ?

