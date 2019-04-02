Kim Kardashian 's fourth child will be here before you know it, but until then she and Kanye West have a few decisions to make regarding their baby boy .

During Monday night's episode of *Jimmy Kimmel Live *, Kim joined her sisters Kourtney and Khloé on stage in Las Vegas for an exclusive interview. The host reminded the audience that Kim's fourth child will be coming "any time soon" before asking Kim about where she is in the baby naming process.

The eldest three West children—North , Saint, and Chicago —each arrived on the scene with unique names . Kim's brand strategy depends upon consistency, so one might assume that her fourth child's name would be just as uncommon as the names of his older siblings, but she revealed that this time, she might break tradition and go with something a little simple.

"I was googling Armenian boys' names last night, and I couldn't really find anything," Kim admitted, before adding that she considered naming the baby after her brother and former sock entrepreneur Rob Kardashian. "I was truthfully thinking about naming him Rob," she said. "But then it's kind of like North, Saint, Chicago, Rob. It doesn't really go," she said, before clarifying, "I like Rob West, but I don't like Robert West."

Kourtney admitted that with her third child, Reign, she went a full week trying out different names to see what sticks. "For one full day, his name was Preston," she said. "I was like, I know in my soul his name is Reign and Scott didn't believe me...so I was like, fine let's call him Preston for a day. It didn't work out," she laughed.

As for who gets the final say on what the baby's name will be, Kim told Kimmel that she's open to suggestions. "We all weigh in. I definitely take a family survey, but it's usually after the baby's born, and we're trying to figure out what the baby looks like," she said. "I usually go about three or four days nameless, until I feel that it really connects with me."

Looks like everyone will have to wait and see, in the literal sense, before a name is decided upon.

Related: Kim Kardashian Has Admitted to Copying Naomi Campbell's Style