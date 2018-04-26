Amid all of the political brouhaha swirling in the ether with regards to the Kardashians and Kanye West , there is one modicum of stability we can count on—after three long days since the announcement of Kim Kardashian 's body-shaped fragrance bottle, the KKW Beauty mastermind has revealed what we've all been waiting for, and it is exactly what was to be expected.

On Wednesday night, Kim Kardashian showed off the bottle for her KKW Body fragrance on Instagram Stories, and as she spun the bottle she explained to her followers that what you see is what you get, whether you are press or a general consumer of her product (unlike her KKW Candy Heart fragrance, which she sent to press outlets, family, and her haters in giant, smashable chocolate hearts filled with tiny blue, pink, or purple candy hearts). "This is not the press box," Kardashian stated. "I didn't do press boxes because I wanted everyone to get this amazing box. I thought this was such a cool box within itself, that the bottle is on a statue pedestal like a statue in a museum," she continued. The fragrance, which consists of notes of Vert de Bergamot, Vert de Mandarin, Peach Nectar, and Golden Amber, comes in a bottle that is constructed as an exact replica of the shape of Kardashian's body.

Vanessa Beecroft —the artist who once told W that she was "protected by Kanye's talent" and that working with West for Yeezy Season 3 allowed her to "become" black—shot the promotional photos for KKW Body, which included close-up portraits of Kardashian's most eroticized body parts. Beecroft and Kardashian have been known to have a tenuous relationship—the artist believes that Kardashian was behind Beecroft's ejection from West's creative team, though a business relationship between Kardashian, West, and Beecroft appears to be patched up now.

When sharing the teaser photos for KKW Body to Instagram and Twitter, Kardashian blurred any revealing elements, particularly her nipples, of course to fit in with the nudity policies of both social media platforms. However, nudity in sculptures is allowed on Instagram, so there are no censorship bars over the fragrance bottle that Kardashian revealed on Instagram Stories. Is the bottle itself a commentary on social media outlets and their often puritanical outlook on showcasing the human body via images on their apps? Probably not, but it is apropos to note that when Kardashian's actual body is photographed for Instagram, censorship is an imperative, yet once she transforms her figure into a miniaturized consumable replica of herself, the censorship bars are no longer needed.

In any case, while Kardashian's plastered nude body may be a whammy to privacy policies on social media, the corporeal shape of the fragrance bottle should come as a shock to no one; Kardashian delivered her nudes to her fans in her selfie book Selfish , and now they can purchase their own little desktop-size version of a Kardashian nude, exactly as the mogul promised earlier this week.

