Kim Kardashian has paid public homage to Paris Hilton .

In a preview for a new episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians , Kim gave an interview regarding her participation in Paris’s “Best Friend’s Ass” music video. The song, which serves as an obvious reference to Kim’s famed derriére, includes lyrics like “But all I see is fuckboys everywhere tryna make a pass/But I can't stop lookin' at my best friend's ass.”

Kim said that she “really would want to do anything” for Hilton.

“She literally gave me a career,” she added. “I totally acknowledge that.”

Sister Khloé Kardashian complimented Kim for taking the time to film the video, saying that Kim could have brushed off the project and said “Ha ha bitch, look who’s popping now.”

“You’re so sweet and kind,” Khloé said. “And your schedule is crazy.”

Kim responded that she would drop any commitments in favor of helping out Paris, “because that’s important to me to be loyal.”

Kim has known the famous heiress since childhood. She worked as Paris’s assistant and closet organizer during the height of her The Simple Life fame, and initially garnered exposure through her association with the famous heiress and entrepreneur. "We'd go anywhere and everywhere just to be seen,” Kim told Rolling Stone . “We knew exactly where to go, where to be seen, how to have something written about you. All you had to do is go to this restaurant, or this party, talk about whatever you want to talk about, and it would be in the paper the next day."

Fun fact: Kim’s husband Kanye West first saw her in a paparazzi photo with Paris. “I remember I saw a picture of her and Paris Hilton,” West said in an interview with Ryan Seacrest . “And I remember telling my boy, 'Have you seen that girl Kim Kar-dijon?'"

Kim and Paris eventually had a falling out that lasted several years, but have recently rekindled their close friendship. They’ve celebrated birthdays and holidays together, and Paris even dressed as Kim in the viral Yeezy season 6 campaign .

It’s always nice to see Kim acknowledge Paris, who invented the Kardashian mode of fame before the family was known at all. “Nowadays, I feel like it’s so easy becoming famous,” she told W in 2017 . “Anybody with a phone can do it.”