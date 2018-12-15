Kim Kardashian and Diddy Celebrate His Twins' Birthday At Roller Skating Party

While her husband Kanye West was engaged in actual nonsense , Kim Kardashian spent Friday night celebrating a truly lovely event with friends: the 12th birthday of twins Jessie and D'Lila Combs, daughters of rapper Diddy and the late Kim Porter .

Model, actress and musician Porter, whose cause of death is unknown, passed away suddenly one month ago, prompting loving tributes from celebrity pals like Lil Kim and Beyoncé . But her former partner and co-parent of many years, Diddy, used social media to tell the world that he was staying positive in the face of tragedy and focusing on family, as he did at his girls' birthday. In an Instagram Stories video, he explained that although their actual birthday is December 21st, "people go away for the holidays so we having an early birthday party."

"The theme of the girls' birthday is an eighties party," he continued, showing the camera his shirt emblazoned with the name "Sean C" because "that was my name coming up in the eighties." Though their mother is gone, said Diddy, "I'm just happy that my girls are smiling and happy and healthy. Let's skate."

Instagram videos from inside the party, taken by Diddy and Kim Kardashian, show that everyone was dressed in their day-glo eighties best and seemed to all be strong skaters. Kim's got moves! But they didn't go so far as to fit the music to the theme: in the background, you can hear Ed Sheeran's "Shape Of You" and Ella Mai's "Boo'd Up." Even though "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" would have been totally perfect for the occasion, just saying.

Since Porter's birthday actually does fall on this weekend, Diddy also used Instagram to tell the world that it was "Kim Porter Day" on Saturday, and is celebrating their love with sweet posts online, including a compilation of old video footage in which he tells an interviewer, "I been in love with Kim almost all my life...there's only one crown. Only one king. Only one queen. That's who she is." He also shows off the first ultrasound picture of the twins. Time flies, but family is forever. Happy (early) birthday, girls!

