After years of simmering tension between both sides, Kourtney Kardashian has announced that she's finally made peace with both gluten and dairy and is ready to accept them back into her diet. Some conditions, however, are attached to the historic peace accord.

In a new post on her website, the very busy Kardashian reveals that she has been taking a step back from her highly regimented eating habits to allow for a few indulgences "in moderation." "Lately, I've been less strict about avoiding gluten and dairy," she writes. "I noticed my tummy would hurt when I occasionally treated myself to ice cream or pizza, so I've switched things up. I'm trying to keep small amounts of both dairy and gluten in my system, so my body is used to it when I do have a little."

She notes that her reason for changing things up stems from her desire to sew deeper relations with foreign powers by sampling their local foods while traveling, revealing that she treated herself to a daily scoop of gelato while on vacation in Italy with her kids this summer, and that when she's at Disneyland with her family it's "the time to live life" and she'll have "whatever [she] wants."

For now, she says, she plans to continue her gluten- and dairy-free diet when she's home, but allow herself a bit more flexibility when she's out. "Everything in my pantry is still free of dairy and gluten, so when I'm at home, it's still how I eat," she writes. "But when I go out, or have a craving, I'll have whatever I want. I try to do everything in moderation in my usual routine."

Hostilities between Kardashian and the two food groups have been going on since at least 2016 when Kardashian announced she had cut both out of her entire family's diets. In addition she announced on her website at the time, that she had made it a habit to treat her body to good-for-you supplements on a daily basis. "Every morning, when I wake up, I take collagen supplements on an empty stomach," she wrote earlier this year. "About 20 minutes after the collagen, I usually drink one tablespoon of organic apple cider vinegar mixed into a glass of water."

No word, however, if the recent détente will pave the way to Kardashian one day enjoying her supplements in a milkshake.

