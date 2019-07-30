Kristen Stewart Says Acting Is Getting Harder as She's Getting Older

Kristen Stewart isn't one to readily open up about her personal life. And while she doesn't exactly reveal all in Vanity Fair 's new September issue cover story, the actress does offer up some interesting tidbits—like the fact that she often talks to ghosts, and "only date[s] people who complement" her. (Yes, that includes her former flame, the model Stella Maxwell, with whom Stewart's recently reunited .)

Perhaps most surprising, though, is that the actress now has something in common with Brad Pitt. Earlier this month, in a cover story of his own, the 55-year-old actor opened up about what it's been like to age in Hollywood: "I'm behind the camera on the producing side and I enjoy that a lot. But I keep doing less and less," he told GQ Australia . "I really believe that overall it's a younger man's game," he added of Hollywood in general.

Stewart, too, has been feeling the effects of aging in the industry—never mind that, at 29, she's 26 years Pitt's junior. "It’s harder for me to be an actor as I’m getting older. I’m more comfortable in the idea of making something from top to bottom, rather than giving myself to [it]," she said. In fact, Stewart just finished writing and editing her first draft of a film adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch's book The Chronology of Water , which will mark her directorial debut.

"There are certain actors who are out of their minds and so transient in their presence that they can actually convince themselves and others of anything," Stewart continued. "I have a harder time doing that as I get older."

Fans fret not: she won't be disappearing from screens overnight. Hard as it may have been for the actress, she was evidently able to convince herself to take on four new roles in films coming out over the next year, ranging from Jean Seaberg to a Charlie's Angel .

