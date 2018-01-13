Even though it seems like Kylie Jenner has been probably-pregnant (but is she? She is. But is she? ) for approximately one thousand years, she's actually not due yet and is not in labor, per TMZ . "Kylie Jenner is NOT at the hospital right now pushing out her first child, despite increased online speculation swirling that she's in labor," reports their source. Rumors apparently started rumoring on January 12 that Kylie had checked into Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, where all the Kardasha-babies are birthed, and that her boyfriend and most likely father of her child Travis Scott was on a plane to be with her, but apparently neither of those things are real. "We're told it's definitely not true," reports TMZ . Oh, okay.

Of course, count on Kylie Jenner to send the entire Internet into a tizzy on a Friday afternoon before a long weekend. This is, after all, the same person who had just about the whole world anxiously checking their Instagram feed all of Christmas Day in hopes of a pregnancy reveal, finally. The end result? A large group shot of the Kardashian clan, all clad in decidedly un-festive attire of jeans and variations of a white t-shirt. As for the youngest Jenner? Nada. Not a single appearance, let alone bombshell revelation that we've been waiting for. Seems like a reoccurring theme with this one...

So what is Kylie Jenner doing these days? Posing for magazine covers and working on her makeup line and having 100,000,000 followers on Instagram. She's busy, okay? She can't just pop out babies every time we need news.

One thing's for sure: when this baby finally appears (probably on Keeping Up With The Kardashians , if ever), the Internet is going to melt all the way down.

