It would seem as though the world is waiting with bated breath for any mention of Kylie Jenner's alleged unborn child , but it seems all that hope has achieved very little. In fact, there is one man who refuses to even consider Kardashian-Jenner pregnancies as a topic of conversation, and that man is none other than Travis Scott , the boyfriend of Kylie Jenner and the alleged father of her alleged child. Indeed, Scott finds the rumors so disdainful that he refuses to confirm or deny the very existence of a baby.

On Friday, Billboard published an interview with the rapper/singer/songwriter, and with about a third of the profile left to go the interviewer pulls out this whopper of a question. "Have you spoken to your father about becoming a father yourself?" asked writer Alex Gale, and Scott's reaction is extremely telling. "Uh... for what?" he asked. "There are these rumors that you’re dating Kylie and having a child with her..." Gale continued, to which Scott responded by absolutely incinerating any more efforts into that line of inquiry. "I don’t want to talk about that," he said. "They’re just guesses. Let them keep fishing."

So lesson learned: If you want intel on one of the most hyped pregnancies in the world, Scott is very much the wrong person to ask. So, apparently, is Khloé Kardashian, who fielded Ellen DeGeneres's investigation into Kylie Jenner's mom-to-be status by saying, "You're cute." In fact, with the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan ( except Caitlyn ) being uncharacteristically tight-lipped about the whole thing, we might have to wait until we see an actual child before we know for sure whether Kylie Jenner is pregnant. Then again, Khloé Kardashian did end up revealing her pregnancy after months of coy evasion. So perhaps there's still a chance that a member of the world's most famous family will put a stop to this guessing game once and for all.

