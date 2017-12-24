The Kardashian Christmas card , a time-honored tradition brought forth by the first family of social media family, has been slowly trickling out piece by piece through the month of December, with family members posting a shot per day. December 25th, AKA Christmas Day, will be the final picture in the sequence, and while we’ve been busy trying to figure out how the card works and if it will announce any pregnancies , the latest picture posted by the family reveals a very important — and possibly telling — absence.

In the photo Kim Kardashian posted on December 24, most of the family is present and accounted for, including Kim, Kendall , and even grandma MJ. Khloé , who recently announced her pregnancy, is in the photo holding baby Dream. Rob Kardashian is missing, though he’s been press-shy in the past, and we know that Kanye will appear in the card from previous photos. Reign Disick is also MIA in this shot, though we’ve seen him a few times already. But most importantly, where is Kylie Jenner?

The youngest Kardashian sister hasn’t appeared in any piece of the card yet, leading fans to believe that the last image will confirm her rumored pregnancy.

It would be pretty strange if Kylie didn’t show up in the card, considering she’s an important part of the family’s reign over pop culture as we know it . That being said, we can't say Kylie's pregnant without a confirmation from her or the family, so this is all just speculation for now. We’ll just have to wait until tomorrow to see — the suspense is almost worse than wondering what Santa will bring in the morning.

