Kylie Jenner, perhaps the biggest celebrity name in beauty, is ready to shake up eyewear, too. In addition to the recent Kendall + Kylie drop, which included the Matrix-inspired Vivian Extreme CatEye —since sold out—the youngest Jenner has now inked a deal with beloved Aussie sunglasses brand Quay.

Quay x Kylie, which debuts July 11, comprises four limited-edition styles and 11 semi-permanent looks, including the Jenners’ beloved cateye, an aviator, a shield frame, and a geometric silhouette. The Melbourne-based sunglasses designer, something of a cult fixture down under, previously tapped model Jasmine Sanders, alias Golden Barbie, for a collaboration on a style—the “Indio”—pegged to the Coachella festival. But Jenner, never one to phone it in, consulted on the creation of not one but 15 styles.

“Her social media influence is unparalleled and she is known for her dynamic style and edge that her followers want to emulate,” Quay Australia founder Lisa Hammond told WWD . Jenner’s social following is of mythic proportions—she’s among the top-10 most followed on Instagram, and her Snapchat following in particular is unparalleled. (Though precise numbers haven’t been revealed, she’s the top-viewed user “by a long shot,” she recently said.)

With her Quay collaboration, Jenner adds yet another line on her resume that already includes not only her eponymous lip kits and collection with Kendall but also an ongoing contract with Puma as its non-athlete ambassador , her new Keeping Up with the Kardashians spin-off Life of Kylie , and a widely panned, ghostwritten young adult novel. (Sunglasses, unlike literature, play to Kylie’s strengths.)

On the heels of her elder sister Kim Kardashian West’s debut as a beauty guru, it’s only rational that young Jenner branch out once more, proving, as always, that she’s the most entrepreneurial-minded of the gang—and perhaps, finally, vanquishing suspicions she’s a Kim K-in-training. Jenner is forging her own path. After all, it was Kardashian who followed Kylie Cosmetics’ lead, first collaborating with Jenner on a capsule collection before launching her own contour kit.

Jenner’s sister Kendall also unveiled her own creative partnership with the jewelry designer Ippolita Frida y, kicking off the collaboration by announcing a new campaign shot by both Kendall and photographer Ryan McGinley, starring Kendall herself. As Ippolita recently told me, it’s not inconceivable that her partnership with Kendall move from the photo studio to the design studio in the coming months. But that collaboration has yet to emerge—so, again, Kylie Jenner is forging ahead, setting the standard for her sisters to follow.

