As if the Instagram algorithm hasn't already informed you, on Wednesday, Kylie Jenner and her four older sisters attended a Halloween party dressed up as Victoria's Secret angels . They each wore their sexiest lingerie and massive wings from the VS archive, plus a bedazzled bodysuit from the 2015 Victoria's Secret fashion show for Kylie, and strutted around the greater Los Angeles area in stiletto heels. And while the group costume wasn't too much of a stretch for Kendall Jenner, who seems to be planning on returning to the brand's annual fashion show this year, it turns out that Kylie, too, knows her way around a pair of oversized wings.

Later on Wednesday, in between dressing up in a punny mother-daughter "stormy weather" costume with nine-month-old Stormi Webster and coordinating with a group of her friends as Fanta flavors, Kylie shared videos on her Instagram Story from Halloween 2017. Though a full year old, the clips are brand-new to the rest of the world, since, you'll recall, the holiday took place about halfway through the "Lost Months ," during which Kylie laid unbelievably low in order to keep her pregnancy under wraps. As seen in the throwback content, Kylie actually dressed up as an angel last year as well, though she did so not as part of a branded sisterly outing, but to round out a couples costume with best friend Jordyn Woods, who stepped into the devil's fiery red shoes for the occasion.

In the videos, Kylie, who would've been about five months pregnant at the time, wears a sparkly white V-neck minidress that puts her baby bump on full display. She paired the angelic dress with a huge set of feathery white wings, plus a pair of pointy-toed white pumps with silky ribbons wrapping halfway up her shins. Her then-platinum blond hair was pulled up into a sky-high ponytail with curled ends, and she sported shimmering pearl eyeshadow and matching white mascara. "Throwback to last year cooking Stormi," she captioned one of the clips, really taking the "bun in the oven" euphemism as far as it'll go.

Now fully "cooked," Stormi was able to join her mom in dressing up this year. Besides their mother-daughter costume based on her name —which found Stormi embodying a shiny gold lightning strike, while Kylie opted to be a fluffy white cloud—the duo also tried on matching butterfly getups earlier in the week. Sadly, we now have to wait a full year to find out what winged creatures they'll transform into for Halloween 2019.

