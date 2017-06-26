Omari Hardwick may have starred in Starz's Power for the past three seasons, but it's La La Anthony whom 50 Cent, the show's executive producer, took the time to shout out ahead of the series's season four premiere on Sunday night—and not just because it also happened to be Anthony's birthday. After months of hiding under umbrellas and feeling like "the Jon Snow of Power " as the cast shot around Brooklyn, the actress is now finally able to be up-front about her returning role as LaKeisha, a since disappeared salon owner who's "definitely bumped up to a main character on the show" this season—one she promised will be a "definitely darker, definitely grittier rollercoaster ride."

As it turns out, Anthony has been keeping busy in other ways, too, showing up to Ciara's baby shower , taking selfies with Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala, and still squeezing in time for her son for screenings of Captain Underpants . Find out what else she's been up to lately with her culture diet , here.

First thing you read in the morning:

The Daily Word. It's an app that's like whatever for the day to get you going, whether motivational, religious, aspirational.

Books on your bedside table right now:

I went back and I’m reading Oprah’ s book What I Know for Sure , which I really love. I've read it before, but sometimes you just need a reminder, so that’s definitely on the side of my dresser.

The TV shows keeping you up at night:

I love Billions . Obviously I love Power , and sometimes I want to go back and watch old episodes to get ready for the new season. I'm a huge fan of Game of Thrones , I'm always watching it. But I also go back and binge watch so many shows, like Insecure on HBO is incredible.

Last movie you saw in theaters:

My son's 10, and we love going to the movies. I took him and his friends recently to see Captain Underpants to support Kevin Hart, who's a friend of mine. We laughed so much; we had such a great time. And right before that, I took my friends to see Wonder Woman , which completely blew me away. I was like, oh my god, this is the best movie I've ever seen in my life. I was texting all my friends, like, you have to see it, it's the best movie ever made! Best movie I ever saw in my life.

Last thing you saw at the theater:

I’ve seen Hamilton a few times. I have a friend who's in the cast who's also in Power , so it's cool to support him, too.

Last piece of art you bought, or ogled:

You know, I live in Soho, TriBeCa, Chelsea area in New York, and there's so many great art galleries. Every time I go outside and just look in windows, I'm inspired by all this great art and culture that's all around me. There's definitely no shortage of that!

Last museum exhibition that you loved:

Well, I recently went to the Met Gala , and it’s always amazing to walk through the museum, and this year it was so dope to go through the exhibition and see all of Rei Kawakubo's creative clothes . And at dinner, I saw with Kim [Kardashian], Lil Yachty , Rihanna , Madonna , Bella Hadid , I think Kendall [Jenner], so it was a pretty great table. I left before they took that shot in the bathroom for some other parties, but we had a great time.

Release you’re most eagerly anticipating:

SZA’s new album just came out, and it's one of the best albums I've heard in so long. I'm completely blown away by her. It's really dope.

Last song you had on repeat:

SZA’s “ Love Galore .”

Last concert you saw live:

I haven’t been to one in a long time—maybe since Diddy had his Bad Boy reunion show at Barclays. My whole family went, and we had such a good time. It's in his new documentary, too, which I've seen a couple of times. He’s so awesome—just an incredible person, incredible talent.

How you get your news:

On Instagram. Everything pops up on your Explore page, whether it's stupid gossip or world news.

Favorite accounts to follow:

Some good ones—I follow the Shade Room , Baller Alert , CNN, ESPN, and a lot of the magazine pages. I follow them all.

Thoughts on horoscopes:

I am a true Cancer, and definitely into my horoscope. It's definitely my thing.

Last thing you do before you go to bed:

Brush my teeth, wash my face, and say a prayer.

