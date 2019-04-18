Two months ago, Lady Gaga and Christian Carino ended their engagement and two-year relationship. At the time, a rep for Gaga said that the relationship "just came to an end." The musician and actress has yet to address it, but that hasn't stopped stories about why allegedly they broke up from piling up. The latest suggests that ultimately, Gaga chose her career over Carino.

Apparently, the CAA agent “infringed on her creative process.” “[She] couldn’t risk jeopardizing her career in that way, over a man, and that’s not something she would stand for,” a source told Us Weekly , adding that after their breakup, “she was devastated at first.”

This suggested reason for their breakup is consistent with the last report about it. “Chris didn’t treat Gaga very well toward the end of their relationship,” a source said earlier. “He was jealous. He was trying to find her all the time and texted her a lot. Her friends didn’t like him either.”

Gaga's breakup happened at, arguably, the peak of her career: when she was between her first Golden Globe and her first Oscar for A Star Is Born , not to mention the three Grammys she picked up as well. Despite her heartbreak, though, she has been continuously working and channeling her emotions into new music “Gaga has been in such a focus on her career right now and has not even had time to address what has been happening between her and Christian, emotionally,” another source said right after their breakup. “She has been telling those around her, ‘Let’s stay focused.’”

Gaga has also been turning to her friends, such as Jeremy Renner, in recent months. Back in March, rumors amassed that the pair were possibly an item, since Gaga had been spending so much time with Renner, as well as his young daughter. But one source tried to set the record straight, saying , "She has been friends with Jeremy Renner for a while. They often hang out when they are both in town. She's been spending time with him recently but it's not romantic."

Instead, Gaga has been focused on her first love: music. When the speculation around her was getting to an absurd level, she made a rare public comment, tweeting, "Rumors I’m pregnant? Yeah, I’m pregnant with #LG6."