Since calling off her engagement to talent agent Christian Carino earlier this year, Lady Gaga has truly been living her best life. She won an Oscar, made a tropical getaway to Mexico with some of her friends, and, most recently, spent a wild weekend in Los Angeles that included attending a jazz concert hosted by Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst and paying a visit to not one but two of Lisa Vanderpump's reality TV-famous restaurants. Amid the many reports of Gaga's thriving in her newfound single status, however, several outlets reported this week that a new and completely unexpected romance may be a-brewing between the pop star and one Jeremy Renner.

It all began on Thursday, when Us Weekly reported that the pair have been "hanging out," according to an insider. While the source "doesn't believe it's romantic at this point," they noted that some of those hangouts have also included Renner's 5-year-old daughter Ava, implying that if Gaga and Renner's relationship has taken a turn for the romantic, it's fairly serious and already at the meet-the-family stage. Not long after, People chimed in with a report, from a source of its own, that the duo have been "spending time together."

E! News , however, had a different take, conceding that Gaga and Renner have indeed been hanging out together, but only because they're longtime, completely platonic friends. "She has been friends with Jeremy Renner for a while. They often hang out when they are both in town," the outlet's source said. "She's been spending time with him recently but it's not romantic."

So what is the truth? The options seem to be that Gaga and Renner are old friends who, now that Gaga's A Star Is Born press tour is over, finally have time to hang out again; that they're old friends who, in their mutual singledom, have finally struck up a romance in When Harry Met Sally fashion; or that she has recruited Renner to collaborate on her upcoming sixth album, necessitating multiple meet-ups around L.A. You see, Gaga recently revealed that she's "pregnant " with her long-awaited new album, and Renner has a somewhat under-the-radar side gig as a singer-songwriter and musician, and has recorded songs for the soundtracks of several of his films. Then again, maybe Gaga is simply scheduling regular get-togethers with her old friend in hopes that he'll let his guard down and tell her what happens in Avengers: Endgame .

