In the weeks since she and Christian Carino called off their engagement, Lady Gaga has been committed to living as cute and drama-free of a life as possible. She handily shut down rumors of a romance with her A Star Is Born costar Bradley Cooper, jetted off to Mexico with her friends, and, oh yeah, won her first Oscar. And according to a new report from Us Weekly , this commitment to banish any and all drama from her life isn't only a result of the breakup, but was also the reason Gaga called off her engagement in the first place.

"Chris didn't treat Gaga very well toward the end of their [two-year] relationship," a source told the outlet. Another noted that it was, indeed, Gaga's idea to end things with the talent agent, and added, "He was jealous...He was trying to find her all the time and texted her a lot." Perhaps the final straw was that, according to the second source, "Her friends didn't like him either."

Nowadays, besides announcing that she's "pregnant " not with a human child but with her long-awaited next album, Gaga has also sparked romance rumors with Jeremy Renner, with whom she's reportedly been friends for years. According to one of Us Weekly 's seemingly endless supply of anonymous sources, Gaga has "really leaned on" Renner since her breakup; still another claimed, "They've become super close and hang out all the time."

Reports of Gaga and Renner's close relationship first surfaced last week, though various outlets seem split on whether there's anything romantic between them, or if they're simply close friends who have become even closer since their respective breakups (Renner and model Sonni Pacheco filed for divorce in late 2014, after the birth of their daughter Ava and less than a year of marriage).

Though details of whatever is going on between Gaga and Renner remain unclear, the one thing we can be sure of is that Gaga will be ringing in her 33rd birthday on Thursday surrounded by her closest friends. According to E! News , she surprised 11 of her pals with a surprise trip to Cabo, where they'll celebrate the milestone by not doing much of anything at all. "Cabo is Gaga's happy place and she was excited to get away for a few days...Everyone has been laying out at the pool, sipping drinks, and having food while laughing and chatting together. Gaga is excited to relax," an insider told the outlet, while another said, "It's been a super casual vacation so far, but Gaga has expressed that she is ready to celebrate getting older...Gaga has a private dinner planned for her birthday and is really happy to be spending her 33rd birthday with all of the people that have been by her side for many years."

