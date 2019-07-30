Six months after her breakup with fiancée Christian Carino, Lady Gaga seems to be moving on. And no, it's not with who the tabloids desperately seem to wish she was moving on with. The 33-year-old musician was photographed kissing Daniel Horton, 37, a monitor engineer who has worked with her since last November, when she began rehearsals for her Las Vegas residency, Enigma . He's also worked with artists including Camila Cabello, Bruno Mars, and Justin Timberlake in the past.

People published images of Gaga and Horton kissing at an outside table at Los Angeles eatery Granville. Gaga wore a black spaghetti strap tank top and short cut-offs with her own name embroidered on the butt. She looked glorious.

A source told the magazine that the couple were at the restaurant for about an hour, and that “they were kissing as they spoke really close up.”

“Ironically, she had a table in the front near the sidewalk, so she was clearly okay with being seen,” the source added. “She seemed very happy when interacting with the guy she was with.”

Romance rumors recently swirled around Gaga and her A Star Is Born director and co-star Bradley Cooper, but both say they never dated. Her engagement to Carino reportedly ended due to jealousy. "Chris didn't treat Gaga very well toward the end of their [two-year] relationship," a source told US Weekly . "He was jealous...He was trying to find her all the time and texted her a lot." Perhaps the very public display of affection with Horton is Gaga's way of taking back her relationship narrative from the tabloids and sections of the public who enjoy dreaming up fan-fiction about real life people.

And while it’s nice to see Gaga looking so happy, the relationship with Horton begs another question: is LG6 nearly here? Horton recently posted some audio equipment on his Instagram story, leading fans to wonder whether Gaga’s long-anticipated sixth studio album is on the way. Back in March, the singer announced that she was “pregnant” with the album.

But while she is a Grammy and Oscar winner, Gaga may have some unforeseen competition on her hands.

