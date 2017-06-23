While athleisure has dominated street style for several years now — with celebs preferring to be spotted in sneakers and slides instead of stilettos — Lady Gaga has, unsurprisingly, flipped the script. On Wednesday, the singer was spotted on a trail in Montauk , New York, wearing full-on heels in a place you'd expect even the most fashionable hiker to don sweats and sports bras.

But Gaga, instead, opted for a one-shoulder ruffled crop top paired with a long fit-and-flare skirt, both in the black. She accessorized with patent nude pumps, gold hoop earrings, and round-frame sunglasses . For Gaga, the outfit is actually uncharacteristically understated — the singer's street style is built on its dedication to high-fashion and impracticality, while her red-carpet looks are outrageous (remember the meat dress?) to say the least. So a sensible pair of nude pumps and a fresh face seems almost reasonable for the Mother Monster.

The pop star was enjoying the outdoors with boyfriend Christian Carino, who wore a much more predictable ensemble of shorts, T-shirt, and sneakers, paired with a water bottle. He did wear all-black as well, making them a well-coordinated duo, despite the wildly different aesthetics. Gaga has been dating the CAA talent agent since February.

Pinterest Splash News

Gaga's aspirational hiking look though wasn't standard fare during her Montauk trip. She was also spotted wearing a much more casual and on-trend nineties-esque, outfit, consisting of a Little Mermaid T-shirt, cut-off denim shorts, a backwards white baseball hat, and white trainers.

The singer has been lying low recently, after a whirlwind press tour for the release of her latest album Joanne and performances at the Super Bowl , Grammys, and Coachella. She is currently shooting the reboot of the 1937 film A Star Is Born , alongside Bradley Cooper. She is also set to launch her world tour in August.

