Lana Del Rey and The Weeknd are certainly feeling something like lust — for life or otherwise — in their new music video for Del Rey's title track off her new album, Lust for Life.

In the video, which starts off with a short journey through space where we last saw in her "Love" clip, the witchy songstress dances and sings in retro fashion at what looks to be a TV studio before she runs off the set and climbs up a mysterious ladder. It just so happens to lead to the top of the H of the famed Hollywood sign (a nod to the song's lyric climbing up and dancing on the mammoth consonant) and a waiting The Weeknd. The two frolic atop the sign, trading verses about how their lust for life keeps them alive and imploring each other to take off their clothes — all attire stays put, by the way, save for one red ribbon adorning Del Rey — before Lana slides off the end of the sign's D, miraculously landing in field with The Weeknd by her side.

The ethereal video is just Del Rey's latest in the wake of her celestial-themed comeback: In February, she released the music video for her first single from Lust for Life, "Love," which also involved scenes of floating through strange galaxies. Though the album still has no official release date, we do know that The Weeknd isn't the only high-profile collaboration that it will feature. Stevie Nicks and Sean Ono Lennon can reportedly be heard on a pair of yet-to-be-released songs.

"I made my first four albums for me, but this one is for my fans and about where I hope we are all headed," Del Rey said in March in a video announcing the new album. To be honest, we wouldn't hate being transported to whichever meadow Del Rey and The Weeknd end up in in this latest release.

