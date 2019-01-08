Since November 2016, the world has been asking itself just one question, and doing everything possible to get to the bottom of a truly perplexing situation—and no, it doesn't have anything to do with this guy. . That question, of course, is: What is going on with Lindsay Lohan 's accent?

Just over two years ago, shortly after opening her first nightclub in Athens, Lohan spoke to Greek reporters about the club. Though she spoke about grand plans to include refugee camps inside the nightclub, the most attention-grabbing part of the whole conversation was, without a doubt, the vaguely Eastern European, vaguely Middle Eastern accent that she sometimes used and sometimes completely abandoned throughout. It was part Melania Trump , part Borat, and fully confusing.

Since that fateful interview, the accent has continued to come and go. Lohan didn't use it in her interview with W early last year, nor does it seem to be audible in the trailer for her upcoming MTV reality show, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club . It did resurface, however, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight this week about the MTV show, prompting the interviewer to finally get to the bottom of the greatest mystery of the 21st century.

While explaining that she's currently dividing her time between Dubai, Athens, and Mykonos , the New York–born-and-raised Lohan could clearly be heard dipping back into that old inflection. When ET 's eagle-eared interviewer cut in to ask where the actress picked up the accent, Lohan explained, "Well, I think it's because, especially, actresses even, I think when I'm around certain dialects it changes each time—with Panos even—and you just pick things up along the way." (Panos, of course, refers to her Greek business and creative partner, Panos Spentzos.) She went on to admit that her accent fluctuates in dialect and strength depending on where in the world she is: "They all start to come back."

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres on MTV on Tuesday (January 8), and will surely offer up plenty more opportunities for the world to further dissect the intricacies of Lohan's ever-changing accent. Beyond that, we'll be blessed with the chance to watch the 32-year-old open and manage her global chain of Lohan Beach Clubs, and maybe, just maybe, give a step-by-step tutorial for her instantly iconic Mykonos dance . "I've gone through so much in my past. People have always given me trouble for going to clubs, so why don't I just open my own?" she quipped in the show's trailer , adding with a snap, "Boss bitch!"

Related: Lindsay Lohan Re-enacts Her 8 Favorite Mean Girls Quotes