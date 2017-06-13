Never mind that London just went through yet another eventful election last Thursday. This past week's London Fashion Week Men's spring 2018 shows still brought out the usual showing of England's dandies, freaks, and geeks showcasing their dependably eccentric street style . The city's oddballs also dependably turned up on the runway, too—which is exactly where one could find Vivienne Westwood riding free, or even a super-sized Teletubby fumbling his way alongside Bobby Abley. Catch up on those moments and more of this season's strangest and most stupefying, here.

Teletubbies!

Pinterest Bobby Abley Spring 2018. NurPhoto/Getty Images

Having moved on from men's chokers , Bobby Abley summoned Tinky-Winky, Dipsy, Laa Laa, and Po as both explicit and implicit references in his spring 2018 show, from the giant real-life Teletubby that accompanied him as he took his bow (and the mini versions strapped to models's backs) to towering neon hairstyles on the runway that mimicked antennae.

Cardboard Dragon... Bodysuits

Pinterest Backstage before the presentation of Charles Jeffrey/Loverboy Spring 2018. Photo by Steph Wilson for W Magazine.

Charles Jeffrey has been making a concerted effort to show he's graduated from his club kid days since leaving the collective MAN, but for his spring 2018 collection for his new label, Loverboy, Jeffrey brought some of that boyishness back by sending out an army of cardboard creatures housing models within, who were themselves outfitted with rhinestones, fake ears, and cowboy boots.

Art School Pirates

Pinterest Art School as part of MAN spring 2018. Chris Yates

Eden Loweth and Tom Barrat, the designers behind the queer collective Art School, made sure the magic of Charles Jeffrey wasn't missing from MAN when, along with sheer tulle dresses and nipple-baring corsets, they sent this one-eyed, half-shoed pirate down the runway, proving art school just might be better than fashion school.

Vivienne Westwood's Eco-Friendly Transportation

Pinterest Vivenne Westwood at her Spring 2018 show. Victor Virgile/Getty Images

With her mind always on environmental activism, Vivienne Westwood is perhaps one of the first designers you'd think of when it comes to trying out new, unlikely forms of transportation. But the designer literally took things to another level when she got on the shoulders of one of her most toned male models to take her bow.

Rock Climbing

Martine Rose may have been named to the LVMH Prize shortlist earlier this year, but rather than graduate to a tonier venue, the designer staged her spring 2018 show at a community climbing gym, the better to fit in with her collection 's fanny packs, windbreakers, and spandex shorts. Tucked away in Labour-favoring Tottenham, the locale also fit in with her other dad-friendly inspiration: Britain's Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn, whose image served as a model on the show's invites in his signature shell suit .

