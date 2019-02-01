Luka Sabbat, apparently, would really like a girlfriend. That’s because, despite a steady drip of rumors to the contrary over the past couple of months, Luka Sabbat is adamantly not dating Kourtney Kardashian. In Sabbat’s own words: “We’re definitely not dating,” he told The Cut in a new profile, during which he reportedly spent an afternoon shopping in SoHo (Celine, Totokaelo, Saint Laurent) and lamenting about not having a girlfriend.

Consider it settled, then! Kourtney Kardashian is not dating Luka Sabbat. While we're at it, Kourtney Kardashian is also not dating John Mayer , nor will she be. Case closed.

For context: Back in September, the tabloids Metro and Entertainment Tonight reported that Sabbat and the eldest Kardashian sister had spent a weekend—a whole weekend!—partying together in Los Angeles and Chicago. They kicked things off on the west coast, at the Nice Guy and the Chateau Marmont, before jetting off to the hot-ticket openings for Tao and Found Hotel in Chicago. Over this time, they were seen “getting cozy” and “loving on each other,” per an anonymous source. ( The Sun contradicted this report, describing them as “friend[s]” and “pal[s].”)

The plot thickened, or not, as the case may be, when Kardashian invited Sabbat to her son Mason Disick’s ninth birthday party—which was Fortnite-themed, for the record. Other attendees included the extended Kardashian family, including Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner (whose friendship with Sabbat is well documented), Khloé Kardashian and daughter True Thompson, and Kris Jenner—and not including Mason’s father, Scott Disick, who kept ample distance while vacationing with Sofia Richie in Saudi Arabia. He also went skiing with the Kardashians over the holidays, per The Cut.

Sabbat was previously linked with model-Instagrammer Sarah Snyder , while Kardashian reportedly split with 25-year-old model Younes Bendjima last year after she learned he had cheated on her . They unfollowed each other on Instagram, but dispelled any idea of acrimony with a sweet exchange in their Instagram stories in December: “I hope you will find happiness for you and your childrens,” Bendjima wrote in a post, according to E! . “All love,” Kardashian posted in her own stories, seemingly in response. “We live and we learn.”